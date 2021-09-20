PM Modi Meets Foreign Minister Of Saudi Arabia; Discuss Afghanistan, Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan al Saud. The meeting occurred at the PM’s residence in New Delhi. During the meeting, the duo reviewed the progress of several bilateral cooperation initiatives.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Pleased to receive the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. Exchanged views on ongoing bilateral cooperation initiatives and the regional situation. Conveyed my regards to His Majesty the King and His Highness the Crown Prince."

PM Narendra Modi expressed India's keenness to see greater investments from Saudi Arabia, including in key sectors like IT, energy and defence manufacturing. The two also exchanged views on regional developments, including the situation in Afghanistan.

"The Prime Minister conveyed his special thanks and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for looking after the welfare of the Indian diaspora during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister also conveyed his warm greetings and regards to His Majesty the King and His Highness the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia," PMO said in a press release.

EAM DR S Jaishankar meets Saudi's Foreign Minister

On Sunday, India's External Affairs Minister DR S Jaishankar met Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. Notably, this was the first ministerial visit from Saudi Arabia to India since the COVID-19 pandemic broke. The two ministers discussed issues related to bilateral relations and international issues of mutual interest. They reviewed the execution of the Strategic Partnership Council Agreement signed between the two countries during PM Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia in 2019. Jaishankar and Prince Al Saud also exchanged views on recent developments in Afghanistan.

It should be noted that Al Saud had earlier supported the Taliban government. He had said that the caretaker government is the right step towards achieving security and stability in the war-torn nation. He also reaffirmed that the Kingdom will provide assistance and aid during its "difficult times."

Foreign countries have expressed their disapproval against the Taliban government for including wanted terrorists. The all-male cabinet is also not inclusive as it doesn't include women and minorities.