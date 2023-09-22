PM Modi Meets G20 Summit Teams, Reflects On Missed Opportunity To Rebrand India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on September 22, addressed the ground-level functionaries of the G20 Summit at the Bharat Mandapam Complex, hailing them for ensuring the success of the mega event. Speaking at the G20 venue in New Delhi, which hosted dozens of world leaders and organisational heads on September 9-10, PM Modi explained why the event was so significant for India. He also interacted one-on-one with the management team members and asked them about their experience on working for the G20 Summit.

While explaining the significance, PM Modi also reflected on a missed opportunity where India could have rebranded itself but failed to do so.

A successful G20 Summit was possible as a result of tireless efforts by our hardworking ground functionaries. Delighted to interact with them. https://t.co/MjN1tPzzdA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2023

"The credit for the success of the G20 Summit goes to all of you. I have a request to document your experiences. This will serve as guidelines for future events," PM Modi said.

During his speech, the PM also encouraged the employees to bond with their colleagues outside of work too on a picnic and shared tips to learn more about each other. "We should see out of this protocol and heirarchy system," he said.

"The friends you must have made while working late at night here, you would not find such friends in the 15-20 years of your career," PM Modi said. He also spoke on work ethic of the functionaries. "Our ability to take up work when necessary irrespective of our desires for the greater good is our biggest strength," PM Modi said, discussing the strength of the teams that worked on the G20 event.

PM Modi reflects on missed chances to rebrand India

PM Modi further said that the G20 Summit was a big opportunity for capacity building and explained how taking a job seriously reflects on the results. He reflected on the Commonwealth Games, which was hosted by India in 2010 but was mired with corruption estimated to be around Rs 70,000 crore.

"Commonwealth Games was an opportunity for us to get global exposure, rebrand the country and showcase our capabilities, but unfortunately, it got mired in other things which brought disrepute to the country. We lost confidence that we can do something like that," PM Modi said.

"We have the G20 on the other side. Not that there were no shortcomings, but overall, there was cumulative effect. This effect has been introduced to the world. What makes me happy is that my country has gained the confidence to do such work in the best way possible," he added.

PM Modi also highlighted India's prowess in emerging as rescuer when tragedy strikes across the world. "Earlier, we were not even in the picture in terms of working together during a calamity or event. Only western world was in the conversation. But we have seen that our people worked during the earthquake in Nepal, cyclone in Fiji, we helped Sri Lanka, we sent drinking water to Maldives, we rescued our people from Yemen, our people reached Turkiye as soon as the earthquake struck. All of this has made the world believe that India is fully capable to help during a humanitarian crisis," PM Modi said.