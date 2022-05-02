PM Modi Meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz In Berlin; Leaders Hold Bilateral Discussions

PM Modi begins 3-nation Europe tour; Here's why the visit is significant amid Ukraine war
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Germany on May 2, Monday. The leaders exchanged views on strategic, regional, and global developments.
PM Narendra Modi met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin to expand the India-Germany cooperation.
PM Modi and Olaf Scholz also co-chaired the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) in Berlin, Germany.
Both PM Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reviewed the full range of bilateral ties between India and Germany.