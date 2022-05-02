Last Updated:

PM Modi Meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz In Berlin; Leaders Hold Bilateral Discussions

PM Modi met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday to expand India-Germany cooperation. Both the leaders reviewed the full range of bilateral ties.

PM Modi, Olaf Scholz
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Germany on May 2, Monday. The leaders exchanged views on strategic, regional, and global developments.

PM Modi, Olaf Scholz
PM Narendra Modi met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin to expand the India-Germany cooperation.

PM Modi, Olaf Scholz
PM Modi and Olaf Scholz also co-chaired the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) in Berlin, Germany.

PM Modi, Olaf Scholz
Both PM Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reviewed the full range of bilateral ties between India and Germany.

PM Modi, Olaf Scholz
PM Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also gave an impetus to trade as well as cultural linkages.

