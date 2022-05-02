PM Modi Meets German Chancellor Scholz; Discusses Expansion Of India-Germany Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first in-person meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday as he reached Berlin, Germany. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister's Office tweeted and informed that both the leaders met at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin and discussed the expansion of India-Germany cooperation.

Prime Minister Modi will also co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) today. Embarking on a three-day visit to Europe, PM Modi arrived in Germany and will visit Denmark and France for bilateral as well as multilateral engagements.

PM Modi meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

In yet another tweet, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted another picture of PM Modi and informed of his conversation with Olaf Scholz.

Leaders continuing their conversation. pic.twitter.com/2BQ2bBByBB — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 2, 2022

PM Modi's Germany itinerary

6:00 PM - The 6th IGC is followed by a high-level roundtable where PM Modi and Chancellor Scholz interact with the top CEOs of both countries.

The 6th IGC is followed by a high-level roundtable where PM Modi and Chancellor Scholz interact with the top CEOs of both countries.

PM Modi and Chancellor Scholz to release Joint Statement

Business Round Table

Community Reception

12:00 AM - State Dinner

After reaching Germany's Berlin on Monday, PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora at his place of stay. The Indian community warmly welcomed PM Modi by chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" as he entered the hotel. The crowd also chanted "Modi! Modi".

The PM shook hands with the Indian diaspora as they greeted him and took photos with him. While walking ahead, he met children and showered his love on them.

PM Modi in Europe

Before his trip to the nation, PM Modi said in a statement, “My visit to Europe comes at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices. Through my engagements, I intend to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with our European partners, who are important companions in India’s quest for peace and prosperity.”

According to a release from the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi will proceed to Copenhagen on an official visit at the request of Denmark's Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen. He will also meet with other Nordic leaders, including Prime Minister of Iceland Katrín Jakobsdóttir, Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, and Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin, during the 2nd India-Nordic Summit.

On his way back on May 4, 2022, the Prime Minister will make a brief stop in Paris to meet with Emmanuel Macron, President of France.

Image: @PMOINDIA-TWITTER