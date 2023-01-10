PM Modi Meets Guyana, Suriname Presidents On The Sidelines Of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions on a number of issues with the President of Guyana Mohamed Irfaan Ali and the Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi on the sidelines of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore on Monday, January 9. Notably, Irfaan Ali and Chandrikapersad Santokhi praised India on Monday for helping developing nations by delivering vaccines and medical supplies during the COVID-19 surge.

The Guyana and Suriname Presidents are in India as they will be felicitated at the convention. Mohamed Irfaan Ali is the chief guest and Chandrikapersad Santokhi is the special guest of honour. Both are persons of Indian origin and they will be awarded for their outstanding achievements.

Had an excellent meeting with President @CSantokhi. We reviewed the full range of relations between India and Suriname. We discussed avenues of cooperation in futuristic areas like innovation, technology, maritime security and more. 🇮🇳 🇸🇷 pic.twitter.com/FelHqTHWmk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2023

Discussions with PM Modi

Guyana’s President held wide-ranging discussions with PM Modi on issues like energy, infrastructure development, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, technology and innovation, and defence cooperation, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement.

India has been leading the way on technology, renewable energy, the soil movement, sustainable development, and I'm just very keen on looking at the different models that India would have utilized in building its economy: Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana (09.01) pic.twitter.com/fv9C2NOScy — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

“Deepening ties with our CARICOM partner. PM Narendra Modi met President Mohamed Irfaan Ali of Guyana in Indore on PBD 2023 margins. Discussed furthering bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors, with a focus on energy, infrastructure, defence, healthcare, technology and innovation,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Both the leaders invoked the long historical bond of friendship of over 180 years between both nations and also agreed to deepen them further, MEA said.

Glad to have met President @DrMohamedIrfaa1 in Indore earlier today. We talked about deepening ties in key sectors like health, technology, infrastructure and more. 🇮🇳 🇬🇾 pic.twitter.com/t7NLcsslDo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2023

The President of Suriname also met PM Modi in a bilateral meeting to discuss cooperation in areas of mutual interest including hydrocarbons, defence, maritime security, digital initiatives and ICT, and capacity building.

“Wide-ranging discussions held between PM Narendra Modi and President Chandrikapersad Santokhi of Suriname in Indore on the sidelines of PBD 2023. Deliberated on ways to further boost our cooperation in hydrocarbons, maritime security, digital initiatives, ICT, capacity building and defence,” Bagchi tweeted.

Other engagements

The Presidents of Indian origin from Suriname and Guyana will also meet President Murmu and also attend the valedictory session of the PBD, on the same day when they will be awarded at the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award ceremony on Tuesday.

They will also attend the inaugural day of the Global Investors Summit in Indore. Moreover, Ali will also visit Delhi, Kanpur, Bangalore and Mumbai apart from Indore, whereas Santokhi will travel to Ahmedabad and New Delhi.

IMAGE: MEA Twitter