PM Modi Meets His Brother Before Departing, At Home Now Shorn Of Mother Heeraben

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his elder brother Somabhai Modi at his residence in Gandhinagar, after the two cremated their mother Heeraben Modi on Friday morning. PM Modi's mother passed away at the age of 100 just few days after she was admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad. The doctors of the hospital had informed that her condition was stable and was recovering but she died at 3:30 am.

PM Modi's mother was living with his brother in Gandhinagar, where he would often visit and pay his respects. Heerben Modi was born on June 18, 1922, her hometown was Vadnagar in Gujarat's Mehsana.

Her last rites were completed in Gandhinagar where PM Modi went and paid his last respects to her, touching his mother's feet and placing a wreath on her. He bore her mortal remains and accompanied her on the final journey to the crematorium in Gandhinagar, where her last rites were performed in a private ceremony.

PM Modi pens emotional note for his mother

"A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values", the PM tweeted earlier today. "When I met him on his 100th birthday, he said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity", he wrote in a second tweet.

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम... मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

Several BJP leaders, including opposition members including Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijaya, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin as well as the entire film and sports fraternity paid their tribute to PM Modi's mother and condoled her demise.