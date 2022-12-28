PM Modi Meets His Mother Heeraben Modi At Ahmedabad Hospital; Her Condition Stable

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, December 28, met his mother Heeraben Modi after she was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad following health issues. As per the hospital, her health condition is stable.

PM Modi arrived at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre where she has been hospitalised.

#BREAKING | PM Modi in Ahmedabad, meets mother Hiraben Modi at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre - https://t.co/bn2E9Q0XKX pic.twitter.com/eXDj8jeANa — Republic (@republic) December 28, 2022

The hospital in a statement said, "Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad and her health condition is stable."

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state's Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, and many others also reached the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has left the hospital after meeting his mother.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Jugalji Thakor, who was also present at the hospital said, "Her health condition is stable. There is nothing to worry about. She will be discharged within two days."

Ahead of the recently held Gujarat Assembly elections, PM Modi visited his mother who turned 100 in June this year. Heeraben had also cast her vote in the polls.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished a speedy recovery to Heeraben Modi. "The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless. Modi ji, my love and support is with you in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon," he said.