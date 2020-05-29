PM Modi Meets HM Amit Shah At 7 LKM To Decide On Extension Of Covid Lockdown

As the nation is one day away from the end of the fourth phase of lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting Home Minister Amit Shah at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on Friday. Earlier on Thursday, Home Minister Shah, spoke to all state Chief Ministers regarding the post-lockdown strategy of their respective states. Union cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba also held a meeting with Municipal Commissioners, District Magistrates of 13 cities worst hit by COVID-19 pandemic to review the situation.

Meanwhile, issuing a major statement, Goa CM Pramod Sawant while speaking to news agency ANI has said that lockdown may be extended for 15 more days as the Coronavirus cases are on the rise. "I spoke to HM Shah on phone and I feel lockdown may be extended for 15 more days. However, we demand that there should be some relaxation - restaurants should be allowed with social distancing at 50 percent capacity. Many people also want gyms to resume," he said.

Covid tally in India

The number of COVID-19 cases in India has climbed to 1,65,799. The Health Ministry on Friday said the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,706 in the country, while the number of cases climbed to 1,65,799, registering an increase of 175 deaths and a record jump of 7,466 cases. The Health ministry said the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 89,987, while 71,105 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. The total confirmed cases include foreigners.

Of the total 4,706 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,982 deaths followed by Gujarat with 960 deaths, Madhya Pradesh with 321, Delhi with 316, West Bengal with 295, Uttar Pradesh with 197, Rajasthan with 180, Tamil Nadu with 145, Telangana with 67 and Andhra Pradesh with 59 deaths. The death toll reached 47 in Karnataka and 40 in Punjab. Jammu and Kashmir has reported 27 fatalities due to the disease, Haryana has 19 deaths, Bihar has 15 while Odisha and Kerala have reported seven deaths each. Himachal Pradesh has registered five COVID-19 fatalities, while Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh and Assam have recorded four deaths each so far. Meghalaya has reported one COVID-19 fatality so far, according to the ministry data.

Lockdown in India

The first phase of the lockdown was announced on March 24 for a duration of three weeks. To contain the virus, the government in that phase had only allowed a handful of essential services. The Centre then extended the lockdown till May 3 but eased a few restrictions. As cases increased, the lockdown was further extended till May 17 but the focus was now given to boost the economy that was severely affected. The centre allowed several activities and various sectors were opened up, including factories and industries in areas outside municipal limits. Non- essential services were also allowed to open except in Red zones and in containment areas.

