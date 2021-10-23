PM Modi Meets Indian COVID Vaccine Manufacturers; Discusses Furthering Vaccine Research

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Indian COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers two days after India reached the 100 crore vaccines milestone. The representatives of Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, Zydus Cadila, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Panacea Biotech participated in the meeting. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar were also present in the meeting.

The meeting assumes great significance as India administered 100 crore novel coronavirus vaccine doses on Thursday. As per sources, during the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised ways to vaccinate the remaining eligible population as quickly as possible. Moreover, PM discussed various issues including furthering the vaccine research, sources added. PM reportedly also held discussions regarding helping other countries in inoculating their citizens.

Lauding India's vaccine journey, PM Modi on Friday said, "100 crore vaccinations is a testament that India can achieve a tough aim successfully. The country’s ability to work hard for the fulfilment of its goals is shown through this success." He also called the country's vaccine drive a living example of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'.

Covid Vaccination in India

the cumulative COVID vaccine doses administered in India has crossed the 101.30 crore mark, according to a health ministry update at 7 am. More than 31% of the country's adult population has been double jabbed. So far, the eligible population in Andaman Nicobar Islands, Goa, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Uttarakhand have received at least one dose. Three vaccines -- Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India and Russia's Sputnik V -- are currently being used in the country's Covid vaccination drive.