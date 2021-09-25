PM Modi Meets Indian Diaspora Post His Speech At UN General Assembly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed his three-day visit to the United States following the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly. As PM Modi completed his visit to the US, he met with the Indian diaspora who were gathered outside his hotel in New York City. This was the first-in-person address of PM Modi in the UNGA after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously PM Modi had addressed the UNGA in 2019 and 2020 via video conference.

PM Modi meets people gathered outside his hotel in NYC

As PM Modi left his hotel to depart from the US, there was a huge crowd of Indian supporters gathered outside waiting to get a glimpse of him. PM Modi was seen meeting the supporters gathered at his hotel in New York. PM Modi will soon depart for India from John F Kennedy International Airport post the completion of his three-day visit in which, he met US President Joe Biden and discussed bilateral issues.

PM Modi at 76th UNGA session

#WATCH LIVE | PM Narendra Modi addresses the 76th Session of UN General Assembly https://t.co/koZWTKjzOG — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2021

While addressing UN General Assembly, PM Modi in his opening remarks highlighted the COVID-19 pandemic situation and went on to pay his tribute to those who lost their lives and paid his condolences to their families. He took a strong stand against countries that are using terrorism as a "political tool" without directly naming Pakistan. The PM said, "The countries who are making use of regressive thinking as a political tool must understand, that terrorism poses an equally big threat for them."

Prime Minister, during his address, also invited the global manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines to come and make vaccines in India, asserting that the country's "faith is to serve people". "Understanding the country's responsibility towards humanity, India started giving vaccines to the needy in the world. "I invite the global manufacturers of vaccines to come and make the vaccine in India." PM Modi said.

