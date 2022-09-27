PM Modi Meets Japan PM Kishida Before Shinzo Abe's State Funeral; Laments 'hour Of Sorrow'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who landed in Tokyo earlier this morning to attend the State funeral ceremony of assassinated former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on Tuesday. During the meeting with Kishida, PM Modi remembered his last visit to "the land of the rising Sun" and said "India is missing the visionary leader" Shinzo Abe immensely.

"Today we are meeting in this hour of sorrow. The last time I came I had a long conversation with former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. India is missing Shinzo Abe and remembering him and Japan," said the Prime Minister during a bilateral meet with Kishida.

PM Modi asserts full faith in Fumio Kishida's leadership

It is worth mentioning Abe, who was the longest-serving Japanese PM, was killed at about 11:30 AM local time in Nara on July 8, east of Osaka, while delivering an election campaign on the street. Following his assassination, PM Modi called the leader his "dearest friend" and said he was shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of Japan leader. Further, during the meeting, PM Modi asserted he has full faith in the leadership of the incumbent leader and added the relationship between the two countries will deepen and scale to new heights.

"I have faith that under your leadership, India-Japan relations will deepen and scale new heights and we will be able to play an appropriate role in solving the problems of the world," Modi told Kishida. Notably, PM Modi landed in Tokyo early morning amid tight security measures. Along with PM Modi, several foreign dignitaries will attend the event.

