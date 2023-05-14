PM Modi Meets Japanese Semiconductor Firm CEO, Discusses Tech & Innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Toshi Shiabata, the CEO of Japanese semiconductor firm Renesas Electronics, and discussed various aspects of technological advancement and innovation in the field of semiconductors.

Our CEO Toshi Shibata met with India’s PM @narendramodi to discuss the role that our industry plays & how we can contribute to India’s vision for a digital future. We’re committed to enabling #semiconductor ecosystem and digital infrastructure in #India. @PMOIndia #digitalization pic.twitter.com/gs7EwTBW6U May 11, 2023

Responding to the Toshi Shibata tweets, PM Modi took to the Mirco blogging site and said, "Had a productive meeting with Mr Toshi Shibata, CEO of @RenesasGlobal. We discussed aspects relating to tech, innovation and India's strides in the world of semiconductors."

Renesas Electronics took to Twitter to state that Toshi Shibata met the Indian Prime Minister to discuss the role of the semiconductor industry and how it contributes to India's vision for a digital future.

"Our CEO, Toshi Shibata, met with India's PM @narendramodi to discuss the role that our industry plays & how we can contribute to India's vision for a digital future. We're committed to enabling #semiconductor ecosystem and digital infrastructure in #India. @PMOIndia #digitalization," Renesas Electronics wrote on Twitter.

India to Govt to boost semiconductor manufacturing in next 10 years

In February of this year, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the government is developing a plan to get the nation on a good semiconductor journey for the following ten years in an effort to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the nation.

In December 2021, the government unveiled the Semicon India Programme, which had a budget of Rs 76,000 crore. The plan aims to help India's ecosystem for semiconductor and display manufacturing grow.

The Minister informed the parliamentary consultative committee in 2023 that a number of state governments, including those of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, are in discussions with the firms to establish semiconductor manufacturing facilities in their states.

(With agency inputs)