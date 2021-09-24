Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga in Washington on Thursday. The bilateral meeting between the two leaders comes a day ahead of the first-ever in-person meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD). India and Japan are Quad allies along with the United States and Australia. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi stated that he had an excellent meeting with Suga, wherein both leaders discussed several subjects that would boost ties between India and Japan.

However, one of the key highlights of the meeting between PM Modi and Suga is the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed train project. India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla informed that PM Modi and PM Suga reaffirmed their commitment to advance their efforts for the Bullet train project.

"PM Modi and PM Suga also reaffirmed their commitment to advance their effort to facilitate the smooth & timely implementation of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed train project," said Shringla

Apart from the bullet train project, both Prime Ministers also reaffirmed their commitment towards a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. In addition, they also agreed to enhance bilateral security and defence cooperation including the areas of defence equipment and technologies, informed Shringla.

Japan is one of India’s most valued partners. I had an excellent meeting with PM @sugawitter on a variety of subjects that would further boost cooperation between our nations. A strong India-Japan friendship augurs well for the entire planet. pic.twitter.com/5N9ibqWDzy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2021

Bullet train project: NHSRCL signs MoU with Japanese firm

Earlier in March, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) had signed an MoU with the Japan Railway Track Consultant Co. Limited (JRTC) for the 237-km stretch between Vadodara and Vapi in Gujarat for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. According to the MoU, the JRTC was to provide the detailed design and drawing of major HSR track components like RC track bed, track slab arrangement and continuous welded rail (CWR) forces, and other essentials to the railways, according to a statement.

PM Modi to attend Quad meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the first in-person Quad summit. He will be joined by fellow Quad leaders - Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrisson, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and the United States President Joe Biden. The leaders will review progress made since their first virtual summit on March 12, 2021, and discuss regional issues of shared interests, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said in a statement on September 14.

With ANI inputs