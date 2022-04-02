PM Modi Meets Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba; Jointly Inaugurates India-Nepal Rail Service

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hyderabad House, New Delhi on Saturday, April 2 and discussed bilateral ties between the two Asian neighbours.

Following the meeting, Deuba and PM Modi jointly inaugurated the India-Nepal rail service via videoconferencing.

"Wide-ranging talks on our multifaceted partnership are on the agenda," Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said, as the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart, Deuba, was underway.

Working together to take India-Nepal relations to newer heights.



The meeting between PM @narendramodi and PM @SherBDeuba of Nepal gets underway.



Wide-ranging talks on our multifaceted partnership are on the agenda.

The 35-kilometre Jaynagar-Kurtha railway line between India and Nepal was jointly inaugurated by the two leaders. The Jaynagar-Kurtha stretch is part of the 68.7-kilometre Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardidas train connection, which was developed with NPR 8.77 billion in grant funding from the Indian government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba meet at Hyderabad House in Delhi.

As per officials at around 03:30 pm Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh will meet Nepal Energy, Water Resources & Irrigation Minister Pampha Bhusa.

Deuba meets Indian leaders

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, accompanied by his wife Dr Arzu Deuba and a high-level delegation, arrived in New Delhi on Friday for his three-day visit to India.

Getting an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this is Deuba's first visit since assuming office in July last year. The Nepal Prime Minister was welcomed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda at the BJP office in the National Capital. Deuba also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar later that day.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar after meeting the Nepal Prime Minister, on Friday, tweeted, "Confident that this visit will further strengthen our close neighbourly relations."

The Ministry of External Affairs had said in an official statement that India and Nepal enjoy age-old special ties of friendship and cooperation.

Pleased to call on PM @SherBDeuba of Nepal during his official visit to India.



Confident that this visit will further strengthen our close neighborly relations.

Moreover, the two Prime Ministers are expected to visit Varanasi.

PM Sher Bahadur Deuba was scheduled to visit India for a summit in Gujarat earlier since his appointment as a Prime Minister. However, it had to be cancelled in fear of the third wave of the COVID pandemic. However, both PM Modi and Deuba met in Glasgow in 2021 at the UN Climate Conference.