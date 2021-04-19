PM Modi Meets Pharma Leaders, Urges Industry To Ensure Seamless Supply Of Medicines

With India facing the second wave of the Coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with health experts and leaders of the pharmaceutical industry via video conferencing. In the meeting which was attended by several officials of the Union Government, PM Modi lauded the efforts of the pharma industry and highlighted that the industry had registered a growth of 18 per cent in exports last year, despite the challenges. The Prime Minister also appreciated the efforts of doctors, medical and para-medical staff for fighting the virus.

Discussed the prevailing COVID-19 situation with leading doctors and medical experts. India is proud of the efforts of our doctors, nurses and medical staff, who continue strengthening the fight against the global pandemic. https://t.co/Y7W8fokSUN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2021

"Last year, during the same time, it was due to our doctors' hard work and nation's strategy that we were able to control the Coronavirus wave. Now that the country is facing the second wave of Coronavirus, all the doctors, our frontline are confronting the pandemic with full force, and are saving the lives of millions of people," the Prime Minister said in the virtual interaction on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a video conference meeting with top pharma companies in the country pic.twitter.com/EyW1Ugma8r — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

In a message to the doctors, the Prime Minister urged the medical staff to counsel patients admitted in hospitals and encouraged doctors to practice telemedicine for the treatment of other diseases. Pointing out that the pandemic is spreading rapidly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, PM Modi urged doctors to connect with their colleagues in those cities and consult them to ensure that the protocols are followed correctly.

The meeting was also attended by Union Health Minister Shri Harsh Vardhan, MoS (Health) Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Union Minister Chemical and Fertilizer Shri D.V. Sadananda Gowda, MoS (C&F) Mansukh Mandaviya, Principal Secretary to PM, Dr V K Paul Member (H) NITI Aayog, Cabinet Secretary, Union Health Secretary, Union Pharmaceutical Secretary, Dr Balram Bharagava, DG ICMR, amongst other officers from Ministries / Departments of Central Government.

To keep the supply of medicines and essential medical equipment going smoothly, PM Modi urged the pharma industry to ensure seamless supply chains. Extending the government’s support for facilities like logistics and transportation, PM Modi also assured that the government is undertaking reforms for new drugs and regulatory processes.

Vaccine opened up for all

After discussion between PM Modi and pharmaceutical manufacturers, the Centre has decided that all stakeholders will be given the flexibility to customise to local needs. Moreover, everyone above the age of 18 to be eligible to get vaccine against Covid-19 and vaccine manufacturers will be incentivized to further scale up their production, as well as attract new national and international players. Vaccine manufacturers have been empowered to release up to 50% of their supply to state Govts. and in the open market at a pre-declared price.