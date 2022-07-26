Last Updated:

PM Modi Meets President Droupadi Murmu At Rashtrapati Bhavan, First Time After Her Assumption Of Office

Murmu, a former governor of Jharkhand, was sworn in as the 15th President of the country on Monday.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
President Droupadi Murmu

IMAGE - ANI


Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday for the first time after her assumption of the office a day ago.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, first time after her assumption of office yesterday," the President's Secretariat tweeted. 

