PM Modi Meets President Droupadi Murmu, VP Dhankhar On Diwali

PM Modi also met former President Ram Nath Kovind and former VP M Venkaiah Naidu.

Press Trust Of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar to greet them on the occasion of Diwali.

He met them following his return to the national capital after spending time with soldiers in Kargil on the festival of lights. 

