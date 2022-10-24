PM Modi Meets President Droupadi Murmu, VP Dhankhar On Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar to greet them on the occasion of Diwali.

Called on Rashtrapati Ji and conveyed Diwali wishes to her. @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/aEgD4qKqGj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2022

Met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji and conveyed Diwali greetings to him. @jdhankhar1 pic.twitter.com/CvPgYNKNA1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2022

PM Modi also met former President Ram Nath Kovind and former VP M Venkaiah Naidu.

The Prime Minister tweeted pictures of his meeting with the dignitaries.

Exchanged Diwali greetings with former President Shri @ramnathkovind Ji pic.twitter.com/iMsWI3uy8F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2022

Wished Venkaiah Ji a happy Diwali. Always a delight to meet him. @MVenkaiahNaidu pic.twitter.com/FKdiSOGzxr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2022

He met them following his return to the national capital after spending time with soldiers in Kargil on the festival of lights.