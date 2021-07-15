PM Modi Meets President Kovind Ahead Of Monsoon Session To Discuss 'important Issues'

In a key development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to brief him on important issues pertaining to the country. Informing of the meeting, the President's office shared images of the two leaders sitting and holding discussions. The meeting comes before the Monsoon session of the Parliament, which is scheduled to begin on July 19.

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan and briefed him on important issues. pic.twitter.com/hOXQuK0BW9 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 15, 2021

Monsoon Session of the Parliament

The monsoon session will have a total of 19 sittings with both houses--the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha—meet daily from 11 am to 6 pm with a one-hour lunch break, a statement from the office of Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said. According to a bulletin posted on the Lok Sabha website, a total of 23 bills are slated to be tabled in the lower house during the session. Of these, six bills have already been introduced while 17 will be new.



Some of the key bills that are mentioned in the list include The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill and The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, Electricity (Amendment) Bill, The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019, The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019, The Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021, The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021, The Petroleum and Minerals Pipelines (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021 and The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Notably, the much-anticipated legislation on digital currencies hasn't found a mention. The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, which aims to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies, was originally listed for the Budget Session but was never introduced.

