PM Modi Meets President Of European Council & Commission In Rome Ahead Of G20 Summit

On his visit to Rome, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the high command of the European Union as he was hosted by Charles Michel, President of the European Council and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. PM Modi tweeted from his official account, 'Official engagements in Rome begin with a productive interaction with @eucopresident Charles Michel and @vonderleyen, President of the @EU_Commission. The leaders discussed ways to enhance economic as well as people-to-people linkages aimed at creating a better planet.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Rome on Friday morning to attend the G20 Italy Summit. The Indian Prime Minister landed at the Leonardo Da Vinci airport in Rome and was welcomed to the country by Italian diplomats. The summit is scheduled to take place from October 30-31. PM Modi will also attend a meeting with the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Indian ambassador to Italy says PM's visit will enhance ties

India’s ambassador to Italy, Neena Malhotra, told ANI that PM Modi’s visit will enhance the relationship between India and Italy while also suggesting that the ties between the two nations have constantly improved over the last few years. The two countries have collaborated on economic grounds, which have been crucial for several businesses. Malhotra also claimed that PM Modi's visit to Italy will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in a little over 12 years. Recently, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and PM Modi had a telephonic conversation discussing various issues.

PM Modi's schedule in Rome

The Prime Ministers will discuss the current global situation and how the G20 can help in economic resilience to rebuild sustainably from the pandemic. PM Modi will visit the Vatican City to call on His Holiness Pope Francis and also visit Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin. He will also meet with leaders of other nations to review India’s bilateral relations. After the G20 Summit on October 31, he will visit Glasgow to attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and participate in COP-26 titled ‘World Leaders’ Summit’ (WLS).

