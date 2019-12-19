PM Modi Meets Protugese Counterpart, Discusses Roadmap To Strengthen Bilateral Relations

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa on Thursday arrived in Delhi on a two-day visit to India after being invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the second meeting of the Organising Committee on the celebrations for the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Organising Committee includes the Vice President, Prime Minister, chief ministers of all states, representatives from across the political spectrum, Gandhians, thinkers, and eminent persons. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar in an official statement said this will be the third official meeting between the Prime Ministers in a span of three years. This is Costa's first bilateral visit outside Europe after being re-elected as prime minister on October 6. Taking to Twitter, MEA apprised about Costa's arrival and his discussion with PM Modi.

🇮🇳-🇵🇹| Forging stronger partnerships



PM @narendramodi welcomed Portuguese PM @antoniocostapm on his 1️⃣st visit to India since his re-election. During their talks, the leaders discussed the broader roadmap for strengthening relations in areas such as defence, sci & tech, trade. pic.twitter.com/4KSVBt3yvQ — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) December 19, 2019

"The high-level political exchanges between India and Portugal have imparted a robust momentum to bilateral relations, including in several new areas such as science and technology, defence, startups, shipping, youth exchanges and culture. This visit would provide another opportunity to the leaders to review the whole gamut of bilateral relations and forge closer cooperation in areas of mutual interest," the MEA said.

150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

The government has a host of activities lined up which includes Project Gandhipedia, with the objective to disseminate Gandhian ideology through social media. The coming year is likely to witness the Nobel Peace Committee and winners participating in an international symposia in India. Nearly, 150 major Indian universities will tie up with as many international universities to organise conferences on Gandhi and bring out a compendium.

(With Agency Inputs)