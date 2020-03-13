PM Modi Meets 'remarkable' Para-swimmer Satendra Lohiya; Says 'his Journey Motivates Many'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met 'remarkable' Satendra Singh Lohiya, an internationally acclaimed para-swimmer, and praised his outstanding skills which have seen him winning several laurels in his career.

Sharing pictures with the 'bright athlete' on Twitter, PM Modi sent his best wishes to Satendra, and recalled his outstanding performance when he crossed the English Channel in 12 hours, during a relay two years ago.

Satendra Lohiya, a resident of Gwalior Madhya Pradesh, set a new record by crossing the Catalina Channel of America during an international swimming relay in 2018.

READ | PM Modi To Lead International Day Of Yoga 2020 Event In Leh; Preparations Begin

I met the remarkable @satendr91697923, who is an outstanding para-swimmer. He has won several laurels and his life journey can motivate many. Sometime back, he swam across the Catalina Channel.



Best wishes to this bright athlete. pic.twitter.com/tTQICGXPB0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2020

An excited Satendra replied to PM Modi's tweet, saying that it was the 'proudest moment' of his life.

READ | 'Leave No Stone Unturned': PM Modi Proposes SAARC Chalks Out Anti-Coronavirus Strategy

Who is Satendra Lohiya?

Born on July 6, 1987, Satendra Singh Lohiya, is International Para Swimmer and Gold medalist with a 70% disability. On 24 June 2018, he crossed the English Channel as part of a swimming relay team which for the first time saw four para swimmers from India cross the English Channel.

He completed the feat in 12 hours and 26 minutes, setting a new record. Satendra received the Vikram Award, the highest state-level sports awards in Madhya Pradesh, for swimming from MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on December 23, 2014.

Satendra Lohiya was honoured with the 'Best sportsperson with disability' award during the 70th Republic Day by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu.

READ | Coronavirus Outbreak: Israeli PM Netanyahu Dials 'friend' PM Modi

READ | Sri Lankan President Accepts PM Modi's Proposal To SAARC Nations On Coronavirus Crisis