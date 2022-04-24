PM Modi Meets Sculptor Who Curated His Statue At INTACH Photo Gallery In J&K, Lauds Effort

During his visit to Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday, PM Narendra Modi visited the INATCH photo gallery set up at Palli village in Samba district. Upon visiting, PM Modi interacted with the sculptor who curated his statue, which is presently on display at the gallery, and lauded his efforts. PM was accompanied by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. It is pertinent to mention here that Sunday marked PM Modi's first visit to the valley since the abrogation of Article 370.

PM Modi meets sculptor who made his statue

"I thought it is very difficult to find such a Prime Minister with an honest and dynamic personality. I am a big fan of PM Modi. I never saw such development in the last 30 years which happened in just 3.5 years in our village and other districts of UT," said the sculptor who created PM Modi's statue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets a sculptor who made his statue at the INTACH photo gallery set up at Palli village in Samba district of Jammu.



PM Modi inaugurates multiple projects in J&K

PM Modi flagged off several developmental projects worth over Rs 20,000 crores in his visit to the UT. "I am here with a message of development," he said. Addressing all Gram Sabhas across the nation on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, PM Modi stated that it is a matter of great pride that democracy has reached the grassroots level in the union territory.

PM laid the foundation stone of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and inaugurated the 500KW Solar Power Plant at Palli village along with 108 Jan Aushadhi Kendras, in Samba.

He launched the 'Amrit Sarovar Mission' which is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 waterbodies in each district of the country, as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration.

PM inaugurated the Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel, which has been built at a cost of Rs 3,100 crore. The 8.45-km-long tunnel is expected to reduce the road distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16 km, and travel time by around one-and-a-half hours.

Modi also laid the foundation stones for the 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project and 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Project to be constructed on the Chenab river in Kishtwar District.

