PM Modi Meets Sculptor Who Curated His Statue At INTACH Photo Gallery In J&K, Lauds Effort

During his visit to Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday, PM Narendra Modi visited the INATCH photo gallery set up at Palli village in Samba district. Upon visiting, PM Modi interacted with the sculptor who curated his statue, which is presently on display at the gallery, and lauded his efforts. PM was accompanied by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. It is pertinent to mention here that Sunday marked PM Modi's first visit to the valley since the abrogation of Article 370.
"I thought it is very difficult to find such a Prime Minister with an honest and dynamic personality. I am a big fan of PM Modi. I never saw such development in the last 30 years which happened in just 3.5 years in our village and other districts of UT," said the sculptor who created PM Modi's statue.
PM Modi flagged off several developmental projects worth over Rs 20,000 crores in his visit to the UT. "I am here with a message of development," he said. Addressing all Gram Sabhas across the nation on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, PM Modi stated that it is a matter of great pride that democracy has reached the grassroots level in the union territory.
