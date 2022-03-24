PM Modi Meets Sikh Intellectuals; Discusses Topics Evolving Around Punjab’s Development

Quick links:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a delegation of Sikh intellectuals on March 24, 2022, Thursday at Lok Kalyan Marg.
PM Modi had a freewheeling interaction with the delegation about topics impacting Punjab’s overall development.
Discussions on topics including farmer welfare, youth empowerment, employment, technology, drug-free society, National Educational Policy, etc. were held.
PM Modi called the delegation the 'opinion-makers of society' as he urged them to work towards ensuring citizens remain well-informed.
He also emphasised the importance of the 'spirit of unity', which is the central pillar in a country as diverse as India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shed light on the importance of the availability of educational courses in the mother tongue.
He mentioned efforts are being made to ensure that professional courses in Indian languages become available to those pursuing higher education.