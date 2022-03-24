Last Updated:

PM Modi Meets Sikh Intellectuals; Discusses Topics Evolving Around Punjab’s Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a delegation of Sikh intellectuals on Thursday and discussed topics impacting the overall development of Punjab

Adelle Fernandes
PM Modi
Image: PMO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a delegation of Sikh intellectuals on March 24, 2022, Thursday at Lok Kalyan Marg.

PM Modi
Image: PMO

PM Modi had a freewheeling interaction with the delegation about topics impacting Punjab’s overall development.

PM Modi
Image: PMO

Discussions on topics including farmer welfare, youth empowerment, employment, technology, drug-free society, National Educational Policy, etc. were held.

PM Modi
Image: PMO

PM Modi called the delegation the 'opinion-makers of society' as he urged them to work towards ensuring citizens remain well-informed.

PM Modi
Image: PMO

He also emphasised the importance of the 'spirit of unity', which is the central pillar in a country as diverse as India.

PM Modi
Image: PMO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shed light on the importance of the availability of educational courses in the mother tongue.

PM Modi
Image: PMO

He mentioned efforts are being made to ensure that professional courses in Indian languages become available to those pursuing higher education.

PM Modi
Image: PMO

The delegation thanked PM Modi for his invitation and appreciated the steps he has taken for the betterment of the Sikh community.

Tags: PM Modi, Sikhs, Lok Kalyan Marg
