PM Modi Meets Tony Abbott, Both Leaders Discuss Ways To Strengthen Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, who is visiting India from August 2-6, 2021 in his capacity of Australian Prime Minister's Special Trade Envoy for India. Sharing details of his meeting with the former Australian PM, PM Modi took to Twitter and said that both the leaders had a good conversation on the ways to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Also discussed the steps needed to energize our trade and economic relationship and boost people-to-people ties, the Prime Minister added.

Delighted to meet @HonTonyAbbott, Special Envoy of PM @ScottMorrisonMP. Had a good conversation on ways to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Also discussed the steps needed to energize our trade and economic relationship and boost people-to-people ties. pic.twitter.com/Ynrr1fqQP0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2021

PM Modi meets former Australian PM

According to the press release by Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi and Tony Abbott discussed ways to strengthen bilateral trade and economic cooperation to realise the full potential of the India-Australia partnership. Both the leaders emphasised an enhanced economic cooperation between India and Australia, which would help both countries better address the economic challenges emerging out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PMO said that the meeting between PM Narendra Modi and Tony Abbott would also help both the nations in realising their shared vision of a stable, secure and prosperous India-Pacific region. Prime Minister Modi expressed his satisfaction at the stellar growth of India-Australia ties in recent times and admired the important contributions of Prime Minister Morrison and Former Prime Minister Abbott in this journey, it added.

PMO's release read, "Prime Minister also recalled his Virtual Summit last year with Prime Minister Morrison and reiterated his desire to be able to host PM Morrison in India as soon as conditions permit."

Earlier on June 4, 2020, at the Leaders' Virtual Summit held between PM Modi and Australian PM Scott Morrison, the bilateral relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, under which India and Australia committed, inter alia, to encourage expanded trade and investment flows for mutual benefit and decided to re-engage on a bilateral Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

Both the countries had also agreed to continue to deepen and broaden defence cooperation by enhancing the scope and complexity of their military exercises and engagement activities to develop new ways to address shared security challenges. The present visit by The Hon Tony Abbott is reflective of this shared ambition.

(Image: Twitter @NarendraModi)