PM Modi Meets US Congressional Delegation; Exchanges Views On Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, November 13, met with the United States Congressional delegation led by Senator John Cornyn and discussed regional issues of mutual interest. The Congressional delegation noted India's excellent COVID-19 management and stated that the country controlled the spread of Coronavirus infections despite challenges like a large and diverse population.

Senator Michael Crapo, Senator Thomas Tuberville, Senator Michael Lee, Congressman Tony Gonzales, and Congressman John Kevin Elizey were present at the meeting.

Sr. Senator John Cornyn is the co-founder and co-chair of the Senate Caucus on India and Indian Americans.

PM Modi meets US Congressional Delegation

Prime Minister Modi noted that the country played a key role in managing the worst pandemic of the last century because of people’s participation based on the democratic ethos.

The Prime Minister appreciated the US Congress' consistent support and constructive role in deepening the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership which is anchored in shared democratic values.

The meeting was aimed at discussing some of the mutual interest issues including those related to South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region. PMO said, "There was a warm and frank discussion on regional issues of mutual interests, including those related to South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region."

It further added that PM Modi and the visiting US Congressional delegation noted the increasing convergence of strategic interests between the two strategic partners and expressed a desire to further enhance cooperation with an aim to promote global peace and stability.

PM Modi further shared views on the potential for enhancing the bilateral relationship and strengthening cooperation on contemporary global issues like climate change, terrorism, and reliable supply chains for critical technologies.

Russian President Putin to visit India

For the annual India-Russia bilateral summit, President of Russia Vladimir Putin will visit the country in December 2021 and meet PM Modi. Vladimir Putin had last visited India in 2018 for the annual summit, and the Russian President was again scheduled to visit the country in 2020 but the visit was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic outbreak.

Image: ANI