PM Modi Meets Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani On His 95th Birthday; Defence Min Also Joins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at BJP's veteran leader Lal Krishna Advani's residence with a bouquet on Tuesday to personally greet the veteran leader on his birthday.

As the Prime Minister arrived, he was received by the family members of the senior BJP leader. PM Modi then greeted the senior BJP leader who turned 95 today with a bouquet of red roses while Advani was seen expressing his gratitude. Both leaders were seen interacting with each other. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present at his residence.

It is pertinent to mention that every year the BJP leaders visit LK Advani's residence to personally greet the party's longest-serving president.

#BREAKING | PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at LK Advani's residence to greet him on his 95th birthday. Tune in - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/d71FjWN8ev — Republic (@republic) November 8, 2022

Here are few pictures from the meeting:-

BJP Leaders Greet Advani on his 95th Birthday

Union Minister Rajnath Singh who was present at LK Advani's residence extended his wishes to the senior leader earlier today. "I pray to God for his good health and long life", said Singh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to respected LK Advani Ji. On one hand, Advani ji strengthened the organisation across the country with his continuous hard work, while on the other hand made invaluable contributions to the development of the country while being in the government. I pray to God for his good health and long life".

आदरणीय लालकृष्ण आडवाणी जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



आडवाणी जी ने अपने सतत परिश्रम से एक ओर देशभर में संगठन को मजबूत किया तो वहीं दूसरी ओर सरकार में रहते हुए देश के विकास में अमूल्य योगदान दिया। ईश्वर से उनके उत्तम स्वास्थ्य व सुदीर्घ जीवन की कामना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 8, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "Happy Birthday to the senior leader of BJP, our inspirational revered Shri LK Advani ji. May you stay healthy and long, I pray to God."

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता, हमारे प्रेरणास्रोत श्रद्धेय श्री लालकृष्ण आडवाणी जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आप स्वस्थ और दीर्घायु रहें, ईश्वर से यही कामना करता हूं। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) November 8, 2022

About LK Advani

Born in 1927 in Karachi, now part of Pakistan, Advani joined the RSS at a young age and later worked for Jana Sangh where he made a mark with his organisational abilities.

He was a founding member of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1980 and was its face along with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for several decades. A keen strategist, Advani's 'Rath Yatra' in 1990 in support of building the Ram temple in Ayodhya at a site believed to be the birth place of Lord Ram is seen as an epochal turn in national politics, marking the unstoppable rise of the party to power. While Vajpayee, the popular face of the party who enjoyed acceptability beyond its support base, became Prime Minister, Advani was Home Minister. He became deputy Prime Minister later.