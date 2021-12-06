PM Modi Meets Vladimir Putin, Calls India-Russia 'unique Model Of Interstate Relationship'

For the 21st annual India-Russia summit, Prime Minister Narendra on Monday welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin. Speaking at the summit taking place at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, PM Modi outlined that President Putin's visit signifies the importance of the India-Russia ties.

"In spite of the outbreak of the pandemic, the relationship between Russia and India has seen no change in fact our privileged-trusted partnership has kept on growing stronger. Even in the fight against COVID, the two countries worked in tandem, be it in terms of vaccine trials or usage, humanitarian aid or travel of their respective citizens," PM Modi said.

He added, "The year 2020-21 has been very important for our partnership. This year- 1971 Treaty of Peace, Friendship and Cooperation complete five decades. Also, our strategic partnership completes two decades. In this special year, meeting you (Putin) is a matter of delight for me."

'India Russia relationship constant despite changing geopolitical realities'

Also, PM Modi talked about the changing geopolitical realities and highlighted that the friendship between India and Russia has remained constant." The two countries have not only supported each other but have also taken care of each others' sensibilities. This in itself is a unique and reliable model of interstate relationships," PM Modi said.

Referring to the first 2+2 dialogue meeting between the foreign and defence ministers took place, PM Modi said,

In the meeting, to strengthen our ties a new mechanism has been put in place." The Prime Minister also mentioned cooperation in the economic sector, under which the two countries are adopting a long-term vision. "To achieve the aims of this partnership, we need to encourage our business leaders," he added.

"I welcome you to India. Despite your busy schedule, you took out time for us," PM Modi said, concluding his opening statements sitting next to Vladimir Putin. It is pertinent to mention here that this will mark Vladimir Putin's second foreign visit since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Добро пожаловать, г-н президент!



Welcome to India my friend President Putin. Our meeting today will strengthen our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. The initiatives that we take today will further increase the scope of our cooperation to new areas. @KremlinRussia pic.twitter.com/v699GK4BEM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 6, 2021

It was in 2018 that Putin last visited India for the annual summit, and the Russian President was again to visit in 2020, however, owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, his visit was cancelled.

Image: Twitter/@MEAINDIA