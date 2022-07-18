PM Modi Motivates Navy To Achieve New Heights By 2047; Highlights New Threats To India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) seminar, 'Swavlamban', on July 18, emphasised the need to become Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) in order to strengthen the Indian Army. During the event, PM Modi also unveiled the collaborative project 'SPRINT' (Supporting Pole-Vaulting in R&D through iDEX, NIIO & TDAC) aimed at giving a boost to the usage of indigenous technology in the Defence sector.

Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils 'SPRINT' (Supporting Pole-Vaulting in R&D through iDEX, NIIO & TDAC), a collaborative project of NIIO & DIO pic.twitter.com/9YXKsb7WDw — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

Indian Navy should be at unprecedented heights by 2047: PM Modi

PM Modi during his speech set ambitious goals for the Indian defence sector, especially for the Indian Navy. "The goal of self-reliance in the Indian Army is very important and essential for the 21st century," the PM said. "Organising the first self-reliance seminar for a self-reliant Navy is an important step in itself."

He also added that India's usage of 75 different indigenous technologies for making defence equipment is a remarkable achievement but we should work to increase this number. "Our goal should be that our Navy is at an unprecedented height when India celebrates 100 years of its independence," he added. PM Modi also remarked that in order to advance as a self-reliant nation, especially in the defence sector, we must learn from our past for a productive future.

PM Modi reflects on India's strong defence industry before independence

PM Modi also reflected on India's defence industry, before 1947, which used to be relatively stronger thanks to the 18 ordinance factories at the time. He said that these factories were used to manufacture artillery guns which made India an important arms supplier during the second world war. Besides, the machine guns manufactured in West Bengal's Ishapore rifle factory formed a huge chunk of India's defence exports back then.

पिछले 8 वर्षों में हमारा defence export 7 गुणा बढ़ा है।



अभी कुछ समय पहले ही हर देशवासी गर्व से भर उठा जब उसे पता चला कि पिछले साल हमनें 13 हजार करोड़ रुपये का डिफेंस एक्सपोर्ट किया है और इसमें भी 70% हिस्सेदारी हमारे प्राइवेट सेक्टर की है।



- पीएम @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/neG2pOJfh1 — BJP (@BJP4India) July 18, 2022

Moreover, the PM laid some numbers stating that India's defence import has been reduced by 21% in the last five years whereas our exports have increased seven folds in the last eight years. Earlier this month, the Defence Ministry announced that India made a record arms sale worth Rs 13,000 crore during the financial year 2021-22. About 70% of it was contributed by the private sector and the US was the biggest buyer of the defence equipment.

PM Modi flags new threats to India's securities

While earlier the defence practices were limited to just land, sea and sky, the threats have now moved toward outer space, as well as cyberspace, along with economic and social space. "As India is establishing itself on the global stage, there are constant attacks through misinformation, disinformation," PM Modi said. "The forces that are harming the interests of India, whether in the country or abroad, have to thwart their every effort," the Prime Minister further said.

Image: Twitter/@BJP4India