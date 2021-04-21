PM Modi Mourns Poet Sankha Ghosh's Demise, Says 'will Be Remembered For His Contributions'

Noted Bengali poet Sankha Ghosh passed away on April 21 in the morning after being tested positive for COVID-19 infection. The 90-year-old Padma Bhushan awardee tested positive for coronavirus on April 14 and had quarantined himself at home but on April 20, his health conditions deteriorated and was put on ventilator support. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and penned his heartfelt condolence to the poet while remembering his contributions to Bengali and Indian literature. He further mentioned that his works were highly appreciated and admired by the people.

PM Modi condoles death of Bengali poet Sankha Ghosh

“Shri Shankha Ghosh will be remembered for his contributions to Bengali and Indian literature. His works were widely read and admired. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti,” PM Modi tweeted. Apart from Modi, Jagat Prakash Nadda, National President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), also paid his tribute to the renowned poet on Twitter. His tweet translated in English reads as, "I am deeply saddened by the death of renowned Bengali poet Sankha Ghosh, who was honoured with Padma Bhushan, Sahitya Akademi Award, Rabindra Award, Saraswati Award, and Jnanpith Award. May his soul rest in peace."

Sankha Ghosh who was born at Chandpur in present-day Bangladesh belonged to the era of Bengali poets after Jibanananda Das. He was survived by his daughters Semanti and Srabanti, and wife Pratima. His ionic and memorable works have been translated into various languages including Hindi, English, and many more for the public to read and gain knowledge.

Ghosh had spent several years teaching at Delhi University, University of Iowa, and Visva Bharati. He has contributed a lot to the Bengali literature by writing some unforgettable pieces like Dinaguli Rataguli and Nihita Patalachaya are examples of the perfect application of control and proportion. Sankha Ghosh received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1977 for Babar-er Prarthana. He was honoured with a second Sahitya Akademi Award in 1999.

