PM Modi, MPs Back With Masks In Parliament, Lead By Example Amid COVID-19 Fear

Setting an example amid concerns over the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other Rajya Sabha members, was seen wearing a mask during the proceedings of Parliament on Thursday. This came after the Union Home Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged the Indian citizens to wear masks in public places and use sanitizers.

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar was also seen wearing the mask while chairing the Upper House session. Earlier in the morning, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also urged all MPs to wear masks and spread awareness about COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Notably, Health Minister Mandaviya on Thursday said that the central government is taking appropriate measures to tackle the COVID-19 situation in the country. He further informed that the government has also started random RT-PCR sampling of foreign arrivals at international airports in the country.

Govt advise people to mask up

Following the concerns over the sudden rise in COVID cases across the world, the Health Minister on Thursday said, "In the wake of festivals and new year season, states are advised to make sure people wear masks, use sanitizers and maintain social distancing along with increasing awareness for precautionary doses."

"From the last few days, COVID-19 cases have been rising in the world but in India, cases are depleting. The health department has been quite proactive in managing the pandemic. The central government has provided financial assistance to states in fighting against the pandemic. So far, 220 crore COVID vaccine shots have been given," he added.

4 cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7 detected in India

Following the surge in COVID cases in China, four cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7 have been detected in India so far. Notably, BF.7 variant is the one that is driving China's current surge of cases. The first case of this Omicron subvariant in India was detected in October by Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre.

So far, three cases were reported from Gujarat while another one was from Odisha's Bhubaneswar in the month of July, September, and November.

The BF.7 is an abbreviated form for BA.5.2.1.7. It is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5 and has the strongest infection ability as it is highly transmissible. Persons infected with the BF.7 variant of Omicron may experience symptoms similar to other sub-variants. Common symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, vomiting, fatigue, and diarrhea.