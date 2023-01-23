PM Modi Names 21 Largest Andaman & Nicobar Islands After Indian Heroes; Here’s Full List

Quick links:
Image: ANI/Unsplash
On the occasion of Parakram Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday named the 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees, receipts of India’s highest military honours. The Prime Minister also unveiled the model of the National Memorial dedicated to Netaji to be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, earlier known as Ross Islands.
Addressing the event via video conferencing, PM Modi said that many messages are contained in the naming of these 21 islands, including that of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'.
जिन 21 परमवीर चक्र विजेताओं के नाम पर अंडमान-निकोबार के इन द्वीपों को अब जाना जाएगा, उन्होंने मातृभूमि के कण-कण को अपना सब-कुछ माना था। pic.twitter.com/lrCK2C69qc— PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 23, 2023
It is important to note that the largest unnamed island of Andaman and Nicobar Islands was named after the first Param Vir Chakra awardee, Major Somnath Sharma, while the second largest island was named after the second awardee and simultaneously the sequence was followed.
In 2018, PM Modi during his visit to the island renamed Ross Island Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep. Neil Island and Havelock Island were also renamed Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep.
Major Somnath Sharma
Subedar and Hony Captain (then Lance Naik) Karam Singh, MM
2nd Lt. Rama Raghoba Rane
Nayak Jadunath Singh
Company Havildar Major Piru Singh
Capt GS Salaria
Lieutenant Colonel (then Major) Dhan Singh Thapa
Subedar Joginder Singh
Major Shaitan Singh
CQMH. Abdul Hamid
Lt Col Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore
Lance Naik Albert Ekka
Major Hoshiar Singh
2nd Lt. Arun Khetrapal
Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon
Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran
Naib Subedar Bana Singh
Captain Vikram Batra
Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey
Subedar Major (then RifleMan) Sanjay Kumar
Subedar Major Retd (Hony Captain) Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav.