PM Modi Names 21 Largest Andaman & Nicobar Islands After Indian Heroes; Here’s Full List

On the occasion of Parakram Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday named the 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees, receipts of India’s highest military honours. The Prime Minister also unveiled the model of the National Memorial dedicated to Netaji to be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, earlier known as Ross Islands.

Addressing the event via video conferencing, PM Modi said that many messages are contained in the naming of these 21 islands, including that of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'.

It is important to note that the largest unnamed island of Andaman and Nicobar Islands was named after the first Param Vir Chakra awardee, Major Somnath Sharma, while the second largest island was named after the second awardee and simultaneously the sequence was followed.

In 2018, PM Modi during his visit to the island renamed Ross Island Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep. Neil Island and Havelock Island were also renamed Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep.

Andaman and Nicobar islands named after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees

Major Somnath Sharma

Subedar and Hony Captain (then Lance Naik) Karam Singh, MM

2nd Lt. Rama Raghoba Rane

Nayak Jadunath Singh

Company Havildar Major Piru Singh

Capt GS Salaria

Lieutenant Colonel (then Major) Dhan Singh Thapa

Subedar Joginder Singh

Major Shaitan Singh

CQMH. Abdul Hamid

Lt Col Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore

Lance Naik Albert Ekka

Major Hoshiar Singh

2nd Lt. Arun Khetrapal

Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon

Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran

Naib Subedar Bana Singh

Captain Vikram Batra

Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey

Subedar Major (then RifleMan) Sanjay Kumar

Subedar Major Retd (Hony Captain) Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav.