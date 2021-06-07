PM Modi Narrates States' COVID Vaccine U-turn; From 'decentralise' To 'please Centralise'

In the address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the changing stance of the state governments regarding the procurement, and administration of vaccines. He asserted that many states forced the central government to change the centralized way the vaccination drive was going on, and forced the government to provide a certain degree of decentralization, which it did but now, knowing the complications attached to the process of decentralization, they are seeking going back to the centralized arrangement. Consequently, he went on to announce a full centralisation of the vaccine drive, with 25% doses made available to private players, and states to only be distributed vaccines by the Centre.

'State governments changed stance on vaccine procurement':PM Modi

PM Modi detailed the entire episode of the vaccination drive in India. Looking back to the period between January 16 and May 1, he asserted that during that time, the vaccination program was being monitored by the Central government, and the nation was moving on the path to get everybody vaccinated free of cost. He then went on to highlight that the states began demanding decentralization in the midst of it all, and said, "Many questions- like why is there an age group? Why is the Central government deciding the age group? began to be raised." He went on, "There were even questions like, "Why are the old citizens getting vaccinated first?"

Keeping in view the demands and questions, the Central government, as per PM Modi, decided to bring about a change in the vaccination arrangement. He said, "We thought that if states are making such demands, let us give a part of the job to them, and from May 1, 25 percent of the job was given to them." He, highlighting that they all tried in their own way to perform the 25 percent job, said, " In the course, they got to know what are the problems, and how much is the availability of vaccines in the world."

Having said that, he highlighted that by the second week of May- when the COVID-19 cases were at an all-time high and there was a growing demand for vaccination, many state governments backtracked and started accepting that the previous arrangement was better. "With time, more states- even those who had been the first advocates of decentralization, joined these states and approached the Central government for rethinking on the entire issues.

PM Modi announces Centralised Vaccination Policy

PM Modi then went on to announce a 100% Centralised Vaccination drive against the COVID-19 pandemic, which will be implemented within two weeks. Making the key announcement, PM Modi announced the scrapping of decentralized policy rolled out on May 1, adding that the Centre will account for procurement of 75% of COVID-19 vaccines from the manufacturers and subsequently provide these free to the States for inoculation. The remaining 25% would be available for private players, with a cap on the service charge.

Marking the importance of International Yoga Day, PM Modi said that from June 21 onwards all persons above the age of 18 years will be provided with free COVID-19 vaccines across all districts in the country. The Prime Minister added that the existing policy allowing private hospitals to procure 25% of doses from vaccine makers directly will be continued. However, striking down the differential vaccine prices across private institutions, PM Modi announced that hospitals can only charge a maximum of Rs 150 of service charge per vaccine dose. Monitoring of price capping at private hospitals will be done by the states, he announced.

25% of vaccination work which had been handed to states will now be handled by the Centre, it will be implemented in the coming two weeks. Both States and Centre will work as per new guidelines in the coming two weeks. From June 21, free vaccine for people above 18 years," PM Modi said.

(Credit-ANI/PTI)