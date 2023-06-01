PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda to virtually inaugurate UP's first land port

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' will virtually inaugurate Uttar Pradesh's first land port along the India-Nepal border here on Thursday, officials said.

A P Singh, posted as an adviser at the Rupaidiha Land Port by the Land Port Authority of India, on Wednesday said the prime ministers will inaugurate the facility from New Delhi at 11.30 am.

Senior officials of both countries have finalised the preparations for the inauguration, he said.

Singh said the Land Port Authority of India, which comes under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, has set up integrated check posts on the country's international borders for smooth movement of cargo and passenger vehicles.

Cross-border movement of cargo trucks is being facilitated by bringing customs, immigration and other facilities of the two countries under one roof at these centres on both sides of the border, he added.

Singh said the construction of the Rupaidiha Land Port, built on 115 acres of land, has cost about Rs 200 crores.