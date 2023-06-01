PM Modi, Nepal's Prachanda Flag Off Cargo Train From India To Nepal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" in New Delhi on Thursday, June 1, 2023, and inaugurated the e-plaque for the Kurtha-Bijalpura stretch of the Indian Railways. The Indian Railway cargo train from Bathnaha in Bihar to the Nepal Custom yard was jointly flagged off by the two leaders.

The integrated checkpoints, which were constructed with India's support and are located at Rupaidiha in India and Nepalgunj in Nepal, were jointly opened by PM Modi and Dahal. The integrated checkpoints at Sonauli in India and Bhairahawa in Nepal were also unveiled by the two heads of state.

"The religious and cultural ties between India and Nepal are very old and strong. To further strengthen this beautiful link, Prime Minister Prachanda ji and I have decided that projects related to Ramayana Circuit should be expedited. We will keep working to take our relationship to the height of the Himalayas. And in this spirit, we will resolve all the issues, be it boundary related or any other issue," PM Modi said.

The 400 KV cross-border transmission line between Gorakhpur and New Butwal substation was also started by PM Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Dahal. The two leaders officially conducted the foundation laying ceremony of Phase II of the Motihari-Amlekhgunj Oil Pipeline which connects Nepal with India.

In the presence of PM Modi and Dahal, India and Nepal inked seven agreements regarding connectivity, infrastructural development, and interpersonal relations. The Sushma Swaraj Institute for Foreign Service in India and the Institute of Foreign Affairs in Nepal exchanged memorandums of understanding. Signing of a memorandum of understanding for the construction of the ICP at Dodra Chandani between both sides was also done.

A signing of the project development agreement of the Lower Arun hydropower project. After the delegation-level discussions, the two leaders officially launched the initiatives. The discussion's subject covered strengthening the connections between India and Nepal in the areas of the economy, energy, infrastructure, education, and people-to-people relations.

