PM Modi, Netherlands PM Rutte Discuss Regional & Global Issues In Virtual Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 9 held a virtual summit with his Netherlands counterpart Mark Rutte. During the summit, the two leaders exchanged views on the regional and global issues of mutual interest. As the virtual meeting between the two Ministers follows the recent victory of PM Rutte in the parliamentary elections, PM Modi virtually again wished his Netherlands counterpart on his fourth win.

PM Modi noted that the two countries have a similar approach to various issues, including climate change, terrorism, pandemic and other challenges. He also said that the two nations will continue to converge in the Indo-Pacific resilience supply change and the global digital governance. Further, the Indian PM added that he is looking forward to the upcoming India-EU summit where they both can discuss other such topics.

PM Modi said, “Excellency, our relations are based on shared values like democracy and rule of law. Our approach on global challenges like climate change, terrorism, pandemics is the same”.

He added, “Today, we will give a new dimension to this connection with our Strategic Partnership on Water. Establishment of fast track mechanism for investment promotion will also give new momentum to our strong economic cooperation”.

PM Rutte, on the other hand, said, “I appreciate your govt's efforts to support Dutch investors who faced challenges last year during the first wave of the COVID19 pandemic”. He added, “Your support helped ensure the continuation of trade between our countries even in those difficult times”.

India-Netherlands relations

Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that India and Netherlands do share a long history of trade and investment. The two nations share cordial and friendly relations underpinned by shared values of democracy, rule of law and freedom. The Netherlands is home to the largest Indian diaspora in continental Europe.

Both nations also have wide-ranging cooperation including in areas of water management, agriculture and food processing, healthcare, smart cities and urban mobility, science and technology, renewable energy and space. Moreover, the two countries share a robust economic partnership with the Netherlands being the third-largest source of Foreign Direct Investment for India. There are over 200 Dutch companies present in India with a similar presence of Indian businesses in the Netherlands.

(Image: ANI/AP)