PM Modi Observes India's 2nd Partition Horrors Remembrance Day; Pays Homage To Victims

On the occasion of the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid his homage to all those innocent people who lost their lives during the partition. Notably, PM Modi, last year announced that August 14 will be observed as the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of the people who were affected due to the partition.

This day comes just a day before India celebrates its Independence Day every year. This day also marks Pakistan's Independence Day.

Today, on #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, I pay homage to all those who lost their lives during Partition , and applaud the resilience as well as grit of all those who suffered during that tragic period of our history. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2022

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi also applauded the resilience as well as the grit of all those who suffered during the tragic period etched in the history of India. Among others, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also took to Twitter to remember the suffering and sacrifices of thousands of people.

Calling it one of the “darkest moments in Indian history”, Sarma wrote, "Partition wreaked havoc upon millions of countrymen and dealt mighty blow to Akhand Bharat. On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, I recall the sufferings of people resulting from evil machinations of British Raj and newly-formed Pakistan".

विध्वंसात्मक मजहबी मानसिकता के कारण हुए दुःखद भारत-विभाजन के दौरान लाखों निर्दोष नागरिकों ने अपनी जान गंवाई और करोड़ों नागरिकों को अमानवीय पीड़ा झेलनी पड़ी।



आज 'विभाजन विभीषिका स्मृति दिवस' पर बलिदान हुए हुतात्माओं को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। उनके परिजनों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 14, 2022

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath while extending condolences to the families of those who lost their lives during the partition said, "Humble tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives today on 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'. My condolences to their families."

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

As India marks its second Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, it is a national memorial day in the country that commemorates the victims and sufferings of people during the Partition of India.

The day also remembers the sufferings of many Indians, several families who were displaced, and many who lost their lives in the partition.

Notably, the partition had left 10 to 20 million people displaced and left millions dead.



Image: PTI