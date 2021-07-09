PM Modi Offers Condolences To Haiti Over Assassination Of President Jovenel Moise

The assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moise came as a shock for the world. The President and his wife, Martine Moise were attacked at their private residence by a group of unknown gunmen. The information was shared by the interim Prime minister of Haiti, Claude Joseph. Saddened by the grave incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered condolences to the family of President Moise, his family, and the people of Haiti.

PM Modi's tweet on the assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moise

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Saddened by the assassination of President Jovenel Moise and the attack on First Lady Martine Moise of Haiti. My condolences to the family of President Moise and the people of Haiti."

Saddened by the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and the attack on First Lady Martine Moïse of Haiti. My Condolences to the family of President Moïse and the people of Haiti. @claudejoseph03 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2021

The assassination of Haiti President

President Moise was assassinated on Wednesday by a group of unidentified armed people who arrived at his private residence guarded by high security. They attacked him and his wife, First Lady Martine Moise. The President was killed on the spot while his wife was left wounded and has been hospitalized. In the wake of the President's assassination, Haiti has declared a state of emergency of 15 days and started the hunt for the killers.

The news of the assassination shocked the world as well as several liberal leaders. Many leaders have come forward and expressed their grief over the President's death.

The Caribbean nation which always remains in a state of instability with political upheavals, chaos, and killings has now turned into a situation of disturbance.

According to the Haitian police, around 28 people carried out the President's assassination. Out of them, 26 were Colombian and the rest were Americans of Haitian origin. The police killed four suspects and arresting two others hours later amid growing chaos in a country. Three police officers held hostage by the suspected gunmen were freed late Wednesday after police surrounded a house where some of the suspects were hiding, said Léon Charles, chief of Haiti’s National Police, AP reported.

With such a grave incident, one of the poorest countries in the world, Haiti is now in a state of concern due to the existence of so much political instability, poor economy, and ongoing violence.