PM Modi Offers Prayers At Gautam Buddha's Final Resting Place In Kushinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid obeisance at Lord Gautam Buddha's final resting place in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. Earlier in the day, the PM visited Maya Devi temple in Nepal's Lumbini, the birthplace of Prince Siddhartha Gautam.

Kushinagar is an important Buddhist pilgrimage site. The Buddhists believe that Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana after his death in the city. It is an international Buddhist pilgrimage centre.

India and Nepal have agreed in principle to establish sister city relations between Kushinagar and Lumbini, the Nepal Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. “The necessary process will be taken in due course through appropriate local authorities,” it added.

'Nepal citizens equally happy on Ram Mandir being built': PM Modi

During his address in Lumbini, PM Modi said that the people of Nepal are equally happy with the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. "In Janakpur I had said that 'Our Ram is also incomplete without Nepal'. I know that today when a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram is being built in India, the people of Nepal are equally happy," PM Modi said.

During his speech, the PM also made a number of references to Lord Buddha and stressed that the message of Buddhism needs to spread to the world.

"Buddha is above geopolitical boundaries, he is for everyone, he belongs to everyone," PM Modi said.

"The opportunity that I got to visit the Mayadevi temple is also unforgettable for me. The place where Lord Buddha himself took birth, the energy there, the consciousness there, it is a different feeling," he added.

Prime Minister Modi said that the Buddha is the embodiment of the collective understanding of humanity. "There is also Buddha enlightenment, and there is also Buddha research. There are Buddha thoughts, and there are Buddha sacraments too," he said.

Image: ANI