PM Modi Offers Prayers At Gujarat's Ambaji Temple, Performs 'maha Aarti' At Gabbar Tirth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the famous Ambaji temple in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Friday.

He visited the temple after speaking at a rally in the town.

He also performed 'maha aarti' at the nearby Gabbar Tirth.

Hundreds of devotees greeted the prime minister who was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and state BJP chief C R Paatil.

Modi also watched a laser show where an image of the Goddess was projected on Gabbar Hill near the temple.

Before visiting the temple, the prime minister laid a foundation stone and dedicated various projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore in Ambaji.

Shri Arasuri Mata Mandir in Ambaji town, known as a Shaktipeeth, attracts lakhs of devotees every year.

Gabbar Tirth is one of 51 famous ancient `pauranik shakti peethas' revered by Hindus.

