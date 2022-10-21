PM Modi Offers Prayers At Kedarnath, Will Visit Badrinath Next: Uttarakhand Itinerary Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday embarked on a full-day visit to Uttarakhand as he arrived at the sacred Kedarnath temple. He performed darshan and puja at the Shri Kedarnath Temple. He also donned a local handmade outfit called Chola Dora with the Swastika symbol on his back that symbolises prosperity and good fortune.

It is pertinent to mention that this is the Prime Minister's sixth visit to Kedarnath since he took over the PM office. He is also scheduled to inspect various ongoing development projects and will lay the foundation stones for some new projects in Badrinath. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Governor Gurmeet Singh and other senior BJP leaders accompanied PM Modi.

#LIVE: PM Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath Temple, Republic is reporting on-ground here - https://t.co/pDsGWe6ADv pic.twitter.com/e9fGFjkFpE — Republic (@republic) October 21, 2022

PM Modi offers prayer in Kedarnath Temple

PM Modi's itinerary in Uttarakhand:

At 8:30 am, Darshan and Puja at Kedarnath temple

Will lay the foundation stone of the Kedarnath ropeway project

Will reach Adi Guru Shankaracharya Samadhi Sthal

Will review the progress of the ongoing development works of Mandakini Aastha Path and Saraswati Aastha Path

At 10:30 am, PM Modi will leave for Badrinath temple

PM will arrive at the Badrinath helipad by helicopter

Will perform darshan and puja at Badrinath temple

Will inspect works of River Front under Badrinath Master Plan

Will reach Aastha Path of Saket Chowk

Will address the public meeting place in Mana village at 12:30 pm

Will lay the foundation stone for Hemkund ropeway as well as other the development works

Will inspect other construction works and lakes that are being done under the master plan

Overview of the presentation of the Badrinath Master Plan at 5:00 pm

The Prime Minister will rest the night in a guesthouse in Badrinath and depart for Dehradun in the morning

(Image: ANI)