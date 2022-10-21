PM Modi Offers Prayers At Kedarnath, Will Visit Badrinath Next: Uttarakhand Itinerary Here

Quick links:
Image: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday embarked on a full-day visit to Uttarakhand as he arrived at the sacred Kedarnath temple. He performed darshan and puja at the Shri Kedarnath Temple. He also donned a local handmade outfit called Chola Dora with the Swastika symbol on his back that symbolises prosperity and good fortune.
It is pertinent to mention that this is the Prime Minister's sixth visit to Kedarnath since he took over the PM office. He is also scheduled to inspect various ongoing development projects and will lay the foundation stones for some new projects in Badrinath. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Governor Gurmeet Singh and other senior BJP leaders accompanied PM Modi.
#LIVE: PM Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath Temple, Republic is reporting on-ground here - https://t.co/pDsGWe6ADv pic.twitter.com/e9fGFjkFpE— Republic (@republic) October 21, 2022
PM Modi offers prayer in Kedarnath Temple
(Image: ANI)