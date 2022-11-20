PM Modi Offers Prayers At Somnath Temple In Saurashtra Ahead Of Mega Rally In Gujarat

As the Assembly Election in Gujarat inches closer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached the Somnath Temple in the Veraval district of the state to offer prayers to the Aadi jyotirlinga of Lord Shiva. Notably, PM Modi is also the chairman of the Somnath Trust.

#BREAKING | PM Modi prays at the Somnath Temple in Gujarat. The leader is on a 3-day visit to his home state, which is going to polls soon. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/CPlGMQTctJ — Republic (@republic) November 20, 2022

Here are the pictures of PM Modi offering prayers in Somnath Temple.

PM Modi addresses rally in Veraval

He later addressed a mega rally in the district. Expressing confidence in BJP's victory in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted major landmarks in Gujarat including the Statue of Unity in honor of Sardar Patel and shared how it generated employment for people.

#BREAKING | PM Modi addresses mega rally in Somnath after seeking blessings at the Somnath temple in poll-bound Gujarat. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/04V6KjaP3L — Republic (@republic) November 20, 2022

The Prime Minister, who is on a 3-day visit to his home state, will participate in at least eight programmes crisscrossing the state from Saurashtra to Surat.

Locals chant 'Modi Modi'

Amid news of PM Modi's visit, locals expressed their excitement and chanted 'Modi Modi'. Locals hailed the BJP government in the state and asserted that the 'Double-Engine' govt has empowered women of the state.

#BREAKING | PM Modi in poll-bound Gujarat. Locals at the Somnath Temple express their excitement about his visit and chant 'Modi Modi.' Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/XMZHq7uOzO — Republic (@republic) November 20, 2022

As per sources, the rallies will take place in Veraval, Dhorarji, Amreli, and Botad of Gujarat. Locals in the Somnath Gir district expressed their bliss over PM Modi's visit to the district where he will address an election rally.

One of the women said, "Unde BJP's governance, females have got more opportunity to study and females safety has also been assured. Females are moving forward. People of Somnath look forward to the BJP government in the state."