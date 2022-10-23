PM Modi Offers Prayers To Ram Lalla, Reviews Ayodhya Mandir Construction With CM Yogi

Minutes after landing in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers to Lord Ram Lalla Virajman at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi on Sunday, October 23. Notably, this was PM Modi’s first visit to the holy city after Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir took place on August 5. The Prime Minister’s visit to Ayodhya came in view of the grand Deepotsav celebrations.

Soon after offering prayers to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, PM Modi, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, went to inspect the construction work of the grand temple. The PM is also scheduled to perform the coronation ceremony (Rajyabhishek) of Lord Ram at Shri Ram Katha Park later in the evening.

PM Modi in conversation with Yogi Adityanath

After taking stock of the construction work of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, PM Modi was seen holding a conversation with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He also talked to the members of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee (RMCC).

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to take part in Deepotsav celebrations, which will see around 18 lakh earthen lamps being lit to celebrate Diwali. The state government of Uttar Pradesh is trying its best to create a Guinness World Record by lighting up 18 lakh diyas at Ram ki Paidi and other places in Ayodhya.

The Deepotsav tradition at Ayodhya began with Yogi Adityanath’s BJP government. Beginning with 51,000 diyas in 2017, the number went up to 4.10 lakh in 2019, over 6 lakh in 2020, and more than 9 lakh last year, setting a new Guinness World Record.

PM Modi's itinerary for today

04.55 PM: PM Modi will offer prayers to Lord Shri Ram Lalla Virajman at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi

05.05 PM: The Prime Minister will carry out the inspection and darshan of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site

05.40 PM: PM Modi will take part in the coronation ceremony (Rajyabhishek) of Lord Ram at Shri Ram Katha Park

06.25 PM: He will participate in an aarti at Sarayu new ghat

06.40 PM: The Prime Minister will attend Deepotsav at Ram Ki Paidi

07.25 PM: PM Modi will take a glimpse of a green digital firework at Sarayu new ghat

(With agency inputs)