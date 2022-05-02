Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, on Monday, signed a green energy pact in Berlin as a major step toward climate action. Called the Green and Sustainable energy partnership, the agreement was made at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin at the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). Speaking at the IGC, Chancellor Scholz said, "When we look at the importance that India is going to have in the future, economically and also in regards with the population growth, it is clear that India plays a key role when it comes to global climate change and tackling the consequences".

#LIVE: At India-Germany joint statement in Berlin, Chancellor Scholz announces the two countries have signed a green energy pact; remarks on India's heatwave as an indicator of the necessity for climate action https://t.co/0JrEeX5jAD pic.twitter.com/r6apy2Q1g8 — Republic (@republic) May 2, 2022

"The cooperation that we are engaging in this area is broad and I look forward and I'm pleased that we've been able to sign a number of joint declarations", Scholz added. He even mentioned the severe heatwaves being experienced across several states in India and added that these events emphasise the importance of measures to tackle global warming. "It is a topic where we need to cooperate closely. We need to coordinate on this and other issues. And this is the purpose of our intergovernmental consultations".

Earlier today, India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met with German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze to discuss topics such as climate action, resilient and reliable supply chains, third-country partnerships and the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

Pleasure to meet German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development @SvenjaSchulze68 .



Discussed climate action, resilient and reliable supply chains, third country partnerships and economic impact of Ukraine conflict. pic.twitter.com/erKT6hGag4 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 2, 2022

PM Modi-Chancellor Scholz hold bilateral talks

PM Modi, who is on his three-nation visit starting Germany, also held bilateral talks with Chancellor Scholz wherein both the leaders discussed the expansion of India-Germany cooperation. The duo also engaged in dialogue at the IGC which was chaired by PM Modi and Scholz and was attended by several ministers of both sides. On the other hand, PM Modi's bilateral meeting with Scholz was his first since the latter assumed office in December 2021.

Earlier today, PM Modi was accorded to the Guard of Honour at the Federal Chancellery in presence of Scholz and will next proceed for a private dinner with the German Chancellor. On May 3, the PM will head to Denmark and will end his trip in France where he would meet French President Emmanuel Macron and congratulate him on his historic re-election.