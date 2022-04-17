PM Modi On 3-day Visit To His Home State Gujarat From April 18; Find Full Itinerary Here

Eyeing at the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat, which are to be held later this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit his home state for three days starting this Monday. This marks the PM's second visit to the coastal state after the BJP's victory in four of the five states in the recently concluded assembly polls this year.

At 6 p.m, PM Modi will first go to Gandhinagar where he is set to visit the Command and Control Centre of the Education Department. On April 19, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Banaskantha District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union Ltd, popularly known as Banas Dairy Plant at Deodar, which will be followed by his address to a women's conference.

Along with this, at 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday, he will also lay the foundation stone of the Ayurvedic center, i.e. Global Centre for Traditional Medicine being built in Gujarat's Jamnagar in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO). The PM will also interact with the Director-General of the WHO during the event.

On April 20, PM Modi will be attending a two-day conference of the Ministry of Global AYUSH at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre. Later, he is set to visit Dahod and address a tribal convention. The Indian Prime Minister will also inaugurate an animal care center in Uchwan village of Dahod district. After this packed schedule, PM Modi will return to Ahmedabad and later leave for New Delhi in the night.

PM Modi to meet British PM Boris Johnson

Amidst the intensifying tensions between Russia and Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also set to visit India this week. This comes as Russia's invasion of its neighbouring country, Ukraine has led to divergences in Delhi's and London's positions on the crisis.

Johnson is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 22 for the bilateral talks "in the face of global economic challenges and threats from autocratic states." The British High Commission asserted, "Johnson and Modi will hold in-depth talks on the UK and India’s strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership, aimed at bolstering our close partnership and stepping up security co-operation in the Indo-Pacific."