PM Modi On Art 370 Abrogation Anniversary: Citizens Of J&K Received Equal Rights, Benefits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking to the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in Uttar Pradesh talked about the Historic decision of Abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Marking August 5 as a day of 'coincidence', the Prime Minister listed significant decisions and events that took place on this day including August 5, 2019 - Abrogation of Article 370, August 5, 2020- 'Bhoomi Pujan' for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and this year Indian Men's Hockey Team ended the 41 years of wait and clinched the Bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics.

In his address, the Prime Minister added that the decision to remove the special status of the valley benefitted the people and also enhanced the infrastructure of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Two years ago a decision was taken towards 'Ek Bharat, Sreshth Bharat' with the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Every citizen of the valley received equal rights and benefits and they were included in every facility," added Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi's political attack

While talking about how the Government scheme has benefited the poor section of the society, the Prime Minister launched a political attack on the Opposition. Without naming any party, PM Modi added that now every grain of food reaches the poor. There is a sense of satisfaction after knowing that the poor receive every grain of food that leaves from Delhi unlike earlier times, added PM Modi.

"During the earlier governments, the food which belonged to the poor was looted but I have a satisfaction that now every grain of food that leaves from Delhi reaches to the plate of poor citizens. The road to looting is now closed. The citizens of Uttar Pradesh have been enhanced with the launch of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana," continued PM Modi.

PM Modi on CM Yogi- 'He is Yogi and Karma Yogi (one who gets spiritual liberation through work)

The Prime Minister in his speech praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and also talked about the construction of the Ram Temple in UP's Ayodhya which is going in 'full swing'. In his concluding remarks, the Prime Minister added another political jibe at the opposition by adding that at one point the youth of the country is scoring one goal after another while the opposition is only working on 'self goals.'