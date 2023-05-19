Last Updated:

PM Modi On China: India Fully Prepared, Committed To Protect Its Sovereignty And Dignity

PM Modi, in an interview with a Japanese publication said, "Peace and tranquility in the border areas are essential for normal bilateral ties with China."

General News
 
| Written By
Harsh Vardhan
PM Modi

PM Modi spoke on relations with both China and Pakistan while highlighting India's committment to protecting its sovereignty. (Image: AP)


Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is open to neighbourly relations with China and Pakistan, the nations who have maintained an aggressive stance toward New Delhi for decades. PM Modi is in Japan for the G7 summit which is scheduled to take place in Hiroshima on May 19-21. In an interview with Nikkei Asia in New Delhi, he spoke on relations with both China and Pakistan while highlighting India's committment to protecting its sovereignty. 

"India is fully prepared and committed to protect its sovereignty and dignity," PM Modi said but added that "peace and tranquility in the border areas are essential for normal bilateral ties with China."

"The future development of India-China relationship can only be based on mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests," he told Nikkei Asia and admitted that friendly relations between the two countries will benefit the entire South-east Asian region. 

On Pakistan, PM Modi said that New Delhi would welcome "normal and neighbourly relations" but underscored that it is the former's responsibility to create an environment free from terrorism. "The onus is on Pakistan to take necessary steps in this regard," he said. 

READ | For atomic bomb survivors, G7 summit in Hiroshima is a 'sliver of hope' for nuclear disarmament
READ | PM Modi to meet Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on sidelines of G7 meet in Japan's Hiroshima
READ | Prime Minister Modi arrives in Hiroshima for G7 and Quad leaders' meet
READ | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Japan's Hiroshima for G7 summit
First Published:
COMMENT