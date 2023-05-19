PM Modi On China: India Fully Prepared, Committed To Protect Its Sovereignty And Dignity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is open to neighbourly relations with China and Pakistan, the nations who have maintained an aggressive stance toward New Delhi for decades. PM Modi is in Japan for the G7 summit which is scheduled to take place in Hiroshima on May 19-21. In an interview with Nikkei Asia in New Delhi, he spoke on relations with both China and Pakistan while highlighting India's committment to protecting its sovereignty.

Landed in Hiroshima to join the G7 Summit proceedings. Will also be having bilateral meetings with various world leaders. pic.twitter.com/zQtSZUpd45 May 19, 2023

"India is fully prepared and committed to protect its sovereignty and dignity," PM Modi said but added that "peace and tranquility in the border areas are essential for normal bilateral ties with China."

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Hiroshima, Japan.



He will attend the #G7Summit under the Japanese Presidency at the invitation of Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan. pic.twitter.com/3DqZgMuRt3 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023

"The future development of India-China relationship can only be based on mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests," he told Nikkei Asia and admitted that friendly relations between the two countries will benefit the entire South-east Asian region.

On Pakistan, PM Modi said that New Delhi would welcome "normal and neighbourly relations" but underscored that it is the former's responsibility to create an environment free from terrorism. "The onus is on Pakistan to take necessary steps in this regard," he said.