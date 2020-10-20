'India In Stable Situation But We Must Not Let It Deteriorate': PM Modi On COVID-19 Fight

Addressing the nation over the COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged citizens to not be complacent, saying that the “virus is still out there”. In the wake of various festivals such as Chhath Puja, Dussehra, Diwali, Durga Puja, Navratri, Christmas, etc. falling in the months of October to December, PM Modi urged people to maintain caution.

In his address to the nation, the Prime Minister said that India is in a stable situation, however, people should not be negligent. Further lauding the efforts of doctors, nurses, and health workers, PM Modi appealed to everyone to acknowledge the efforts and not be careless.

“In this festive season, markets are bright again but we need to remember that the lockdown might have ended but COVID-19 still persists. With efforts of every Indian over the last 7-8 months, India is in a stable situation we must not let it deteriorate. Our doctors, nurses, health workers are selflessly serving such a large population. Amidst all these efforts, this is not the time to be careless. This is not the time to assume that the Coronavirus is gone, or that there is no danger from the COVID now," said PM Modi.

Furthermore, he urged people to follow the basic COVID protocol, adding that responsibilities and vigilance will go hand in hand.

"Until success is achieved, do not be negligent. We are going through a difficult time and we are moving forward, a little carelessness can stop our movement and tarnish our happiness. Responsibilities and vigilance will go hand in hand. Maintain social distance, wash hands with soap periodically, and put mask while stepping out," PM added.

India Has Largest Number Of Recoveries Globally

Meanwhile, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that India has the largest number of COVID-19 recovered cases in the world and it stands second in terms of the number of tests conducted in any country. This development comes as the number of new Coronavirus infections reported daily in India dropped below 50,000 for the first time in nearly three months.

Addressing a press conference, Bhushan said that India's recoveries have crossed that 67 lakhs, while more than 9.6 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far. Furthermore, India has recorded 310 cases per million in the last 7 days, which is amongst the lowest globally. After 84 days, India recorded less than 50,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day, Bhushan said.

