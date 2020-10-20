PM Modi Shares Update On COVID-19 Vaccine, Says ‘Govt To Ensure It Reaches Every Indian'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address on Tuesday apprised the nation about the potential vaccine for Coronavirus being in advanced stages of development and the government is taking efforts to make the vaccine available for all. Meanwhile, PM Modi urged the entire nation to not be negligent and ensure that proper protection and protocols followed to prevent the Coronavirus infection.

PM Modi also highlighted the situation of developed countries such as the US, the UK and other European nations which witnessed a sudden spike after a gradual decrease in caseload, to highlight the importance of not being complacent.

"We are seeing that work is being done on a war footing to save humanity. Many countries are working on this. Scientists in our country are also working hard for a vaccine. In India as well, work is underway on various Coronavirus vaccines. Some of these are in advanced stages of development," PM Modi said.

He also added that efforts are being taken by the Government to make the vaccine available for every Indian as soon as it is developed.

"Until the vaccine arrives, we shouldn't weaken our fight against Coronavirus," the Prime Minister said adding that a little negligence can hamper the pace of the battle against the virus.

बरसों बाद हम ऐसा होता देख रहे हैं कि मानवता को बचाने के लिए युद्धस्तर पर काम हो रहा है। अनेक देश इसके लिए काम कर रहे हैं। हमारे देश के वैज्ञानिक भी vaccine के लिए जी-जान से जुटे हैं। भारत में अभी कोरोना की कई वैक्सीन्स पर काम चल रहा है। इनमें से कुछ एडवान्स स्टेज पर हैं: PM Modi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 20, 2020

COVID-19 situation in India

India has posed a comparatively better fight against COVID-19 as compared to other advanced nations such as the US, the UK and other European nations. The daily caseload of COVID-19 has seen a substantial decrease in the recent past from a daily caseload above 90,000 infections to the figure coming below 47,000 on Tuesday.

India reported 46,791 new COVID-19 cases and 587 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 75,97,063, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). As per the MoHFW, the number of active cases stands at 7,48,538 while the number of cured/discharged/migrated people stands at 67,33,329. The death toll has reached 1,15,197. India has one of the highest recovery rates in the world with 88.60% while the fatality rate stands to be one of the lowest. Also, the country is conducting COVID-19 tests in mission mode to track the virus upon which it can be treated. 10,32,795 samples were tested on Monday.

