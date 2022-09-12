PM Modi On Efforts To Control Lumpy Skin Disease: 'Our Scientists Made Indigenous Vaccine'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the central government along with the state government is making efforts to control Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle, adding that Indian scientists have prepared an indigenous vaccine for the same.

Speaking at the inaugural event of the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit 2022 at Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, PM Modi on Monday said, "In India, we are also emphasising on universal vaccination of animals. We have resolved that by 2025, we will vaccinate 100 per cent of the animals against Foot and Mouth Disease and Brucellosis. We are also aiming to be completely free from these diseases by the end of this decade.

On Lumpy Skin Disease, PM Modi said, "In the recent past, there has been a loss of cattle in many states of India due to the Lumpy Skin Disease. The central government, along with various state governments, is trying to control it. Our scientists have also prepared an indigenous vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease."

Indigenous vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease launched

In a major step to shield the livestock of the country from the Lumpy Skin Disease, the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Narendra Singh Tomar on August 10 launched the indigenous vaccine Lumpi-ProVacInd. Significantly, there is a severe outbreak of the Lumpy Skin disease in the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

The National Equine Centre, Hisar (Haryana) has developed the vaccine in collaboration with the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izzatnagar (Bareilly). Tomar while launching the vaccine said that livestock is the biggest asset of the country.

Notably, the research efforts by various Indian institutes to develop the vaccine have been in progress since the disease came to India in 2019. The vaccine complies with all the required standards and will significantly help the cattle stock owners to fight the disease. Minister Tomar congratulated the scientists of the Veterinary Research Institute and the Equine Research Centre for developing the Lumpy disease vaccine.

It is pertinent to mention that Lumpy Skin Disease is a contagious viral disease that spreads among cattle through mosquitoes, flies, lice and wasps by direct contact, as also through contaminated food and water. It does not transmit from cattle to humans. The symptoms include high fever, reduced milk production, skin nodules, loss of appetite, increased nasal discharge and watery eyes, among others. Notably, thousands of animals, mainly cows have died due to this disease and several more have been infected.