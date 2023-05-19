PM Modi On Russia-Ukraine Conflict: India On Side Of Peace, Will Remain There Firmly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, said, "India stands on the side of peace,” and will continue to do so. He also stated that India is dedicated to helping those people who are struggling to meet their basic needs particularly in light of the rising prices of consumer goods. The Prime Minister's comments came during an interview with Japanese publication Nikkei Asia in New Delhi on May 18. The PM is currently in Japan for the G7 summit.

"India stands on the side of peace, and will remain firmly there. We are committed to supporting those who face challenges in meeting their basic needs, especially in the face of rising costs of food, fuel, and fertilizers. We maintain communication with both Russia and Ukraine,", "Cooperation and collaboration should define our times, not conflict." PM Modi in an interview to Nikkei Asia.

PM Modi mentioned this when he was asked if India might serve as a mediator, and the PM responded that India’s stance on the war in Ukraine "is clear and unwavering."

PM Modi touched on various subjects in his interview, including on the Global South, UNSC, security alliances, Indian economy and many more. Below are some of the excerpts from the interview.

PM on Global South

Talking about India’s role in the Global South countries, PM Modi said, "As a member of the Global South, our interest in any plurilateral setting is to serve as a bridge between diverse voices and contribute to a constructive and positive agenda."

UN's limitations

Regarding UN reform, especially India's bid for a permanent seat on the Security Council, PM Modi referred to the "limitations" of international institutions of governance that are "confined to outdated mindsets."

Discussing the role of UN Security Council he stated, "These deficiencies have become evident in addressing contemporary challenges such as climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, terrorism, and financial crises,"

"The credibility of the UN Security Council and its decision-making process will always be questioned if it continues to deny representation on a permanent basis to the world's largest democracy, as well as entire continents like Africa and Latin America," he continued.